Researchers begrudgingly admit connection between 'long COVID,' vaccines

(BECKER NEWS) – Covid vaccine recipients are reporting a rare but growing phenomenon of adverse symptoms, which range from unusual blood clotting and heart inflammation to a more ambiguous set of symptoms similar to those of Long Covid, which has been dubbed “Long Vax” by some.

Although initially elusive and its connection to vaccination uncertain, there is growing acceptance of this phenomenon in the medical and scientific communities

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In a recent report for Science, researchers conceded that there are a growing number of patients who are complaining about the “Long Vax” ailments.

TRENDING: WATCH: Pro football players lose it, jump into stands to fight fans

Read the full story ›