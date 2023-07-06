A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Researchers begrudgingly admit connection between 'long COVID,' vaccines

Growing acceptance of ailments in medical, scientific communities

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2023 at 2:47pm
(Unsplash)

(BECKER NEWS) – Covid vaccine recipients are reporting a rare but growing phenomenon of adverse symptoms, which range from unusual blood clotting and heart inflammation to a more ambiguous set of symptoms similar to those of Long Covid, which has been dubbed “Long Vax” by some.

Although initially elusive and its connection to vaccination uncertain, there is growing acceptance of this phenomenon in the medical and scientific communities

In a recent report for Science, researchers conceded that there are a growing number of patients who are complaining about the “Long Vax” ailments.

Read the full story ›

