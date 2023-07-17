Did RFK Jr. claim COVID was an 'ethnically targeted' bioweapon to spare Jews?

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

Robert Kennedy Jr. never said the COVID-19 virus was an ethnically targeted bioweapon that was created to spare the Jews.

New York Post reporter Jon Levine said that.

The Kennedy Camp put out this statement on Sunday:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, CA—JULY 16, 2023—Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. hit back Saturday at charges of anti-Semitism contained in an article by Jon Levine in the New York Post.

Kennedy issued the following statement:

“The New York Post story is mistaken. I have never, ever suggested that the COVID-19 virus was engineered to ‘spare Jews,” and I unequivocally reject this disgusting and outlandish conspiracy theory.

“New York Post reporter Jon Levine exploited this off-the-record conversation to smear me as an anti-Semite. This cynical maneuver is consistent with the mainstream media playbook to discredit me as a crank — and by association, to discredit revelations of genuine corruption and collusion.”

As Joel Pollak points out in a Breitbart column today, Kennedy never actually said that the coronavirus was “ethnically targeted to spare Jews.”

“It was Levine, and not myself, who invoked anti-Semitic tropes when he attributed words to me (that Covid was engineered to “spare the Jews”),” said Kennedy. “Levine is fabricating an opinion, attributing it to me, and trolling for scandal.”

“By cynically leveling anti-Semitism charges, Levine devalues the term at a time when REAL anti-Semitism is rampant. What’s more, by using the racially-charged words, ‘sparing Jews,’ with their Biblical associations, he is inflaming fear, hate, and suspicion.”

Kennedy says that he will be sending a demand to Levine at the New York Post for a retraction of the article.

Kennedy also confirmed that both the U.S. and China have done research into ethnically-targeted bioweapons. “History shows that Jews, Africans, and the indigenous have the most to fear from such technologies,” he said. “We must rein in all bioweapons research, whether these weapons are ethnically targeted or not. We saw what COVID did to the world when it was leaked from a laboratory. “

Mr. Kennedy also recorded a conversation on this issue with Rabbi Shmuley in which he reaffirmed his non-negotiable support for the Jewish people and the state of Israel.

Learn more at Kennedy24.com.

On Saturday, Jon Levine released video of Robert Kennedy, Jr. at an off-the-record event in New York City.

Jon Levine later wrote that the party was filled with farting and beer drinking… It was an obvious hit job.

During the party Robert Kennedy, Jr. spoke about how scientists are now developing viruses as bioweapons. The US is sponsoring these laboratories financially. And scientists are currently working on ethnically targeted microbes.

Here is the exact quote.

Robert Kennedy Jr. And we need to talk about bioweapons. The level I know a lot now about bioweapons because I've been doing a book on it for the past two and a half years, and you know what? We the technology that we now have, all of these microbes we have, we put hundreds of millions of dollars into ethnically targeted microbes. The Chinese have done the same thing. In fact, COVID-19 there's an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races, disproportionately. The races that are most immune to COVID-19 are because of the structure of the genetic structure, genetic differentials among different races of the receptors of the ace two receptor. COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. We don't know whether it was deliberately targeted that or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial and ethnic differential impact to that. We do know that the Chinese are spending hundreds of millions of dollars developing ethnic bioweathers, and we are developing ethnic bioweapons.

Here is the video.

Jon Levine is sitting next to Robert Kennedy in the video.

Obviously, Robert Kennedy Jr. NEVER SAID it COVID was “designed to spare Jews” as Levine suggested.

Kennedy was pointing to studies that show Ashkenazi Jews and Asians faired better than Blacks and Caucasians (Ashkenazi Jews are Caucasian).

Here is one study that was published at the National Library of Medicine on February 17, 2021.

Variants in ACE2; potential influences on virus infection and COVID-19 severity

The study specifically mentions Ashkenazi Jews as a population fairing better than most.

It appears Jon Levine read into Kennedy’s quote more than what was actually said.

That’s unfortunate.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

