RFK Jr. drops vaccine truth bombs on Fox News, hitting Fauci hard

Anthony Fauci, a former federal health official advising Joe Biden on COVID-19, now in a lucrative teaching job, 'caused a lot of injury" during that pandemic, according to Democrat presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Fauci, in fact, was behind a lot of the masking requirements, the demand for experimental and highly speculative shots for citizens, the bans on ordinary treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, which proved effective, and more.

During his tenure, more than a million Americans died of COVID. Kennedy pointed out that America has 4.2% of the world's population, and suffered 16% of the COVID deaths.

Now RFK Jr., in an interview with Jess Watters, charged that the Biden administration is uninterested in punishing China for allowing what now is widely considered to be a lab leak of the pandemic, because it would reveal the National Institutes of Health "funded bioweapons programs."

A report at Summit.News reported he said, "I think the CIA was involved certainly in this research. They were funding it through USAID. And NIH, I think, in the end gave about $26 million in funding to the Wuhan lab. But USAID, which was functioning as the CIA surrogate, gave over $64 million. The Pentagon also gave a lot of money."

Kennedy said of Fauci, "I think he caused a lot of injury. I think that he particularly by withholding early treatment from Americans we racked up the highest death count in the world. We only have 4.2% of the globe’s population but we had 16% of the COVID deaths in this country and that was from bad policy."

He pointed out that nations that allowed ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine "had 1/200th of our death rate."

Responding to a question about his criticism of vaccines, and his linking them to autism, he said, "I do believe that autism comes from vaccines. … You know, all I have said about vaccines is we should have good science. We should have the same kind of testing, placebo controlled trials that we have for every other medication."

He said vaccines are exempt from pre-licensing placebo controlled trials so "There’s no way that anybody can tell the risk profile of those products or even the relative benefits of those products before they’re mandated, and we should have that kind of testing."

He charged that America did multiple things "wrong" during the pandemic, and some of those actions were "knowingly."

