RFK Jr. now calling for investigation of Biden corruption

Evidence of alleged corruption by Joe Biden has been piling up for some time already: The claims of bribes and other huge transfers of money that could be payoffs. The financial deals with America's detractors around the globe, and more.

And there have been a lot of people calling for investigations of what appears to be corruption.

Now a popular Democrat is joining those requests.

Just the News reports that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a candidate for the Democrat nomination for president in 2024, now is demanding an investigation into possible corruption by Biden.

Kennedy’s request was prompted by the release last week of an FBI report that alleged that Biden was part of a $10 million bribery scheme involving an Ukraine company that hired his son Hunter, the report said.

In that case, Hunter Biden had been hired by Burisma, a gas company, at a price of tens of thousands of dollars per month to be on its board, even though he had no experience or qualifications in the industry.

Recently, a document that the FBI has had, and concealed, for years shows that a Confidential Human Source reported that that company reported paying Hunter and Joe Biden $5 million each to make a corruption investigation go away.

It's on record that Joe Biden, as VP then, went to Ukraine and ordered officials there to fire the prosecutor looking into the claims of corruption, on pain of losing $1 billion in American aid.

He came home, then, and bragged about doing exactly that.

Just the News reported that document, released by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, alleges Burisma Holdings founder Mykola Zlochevsky told a the informant that he was "coerced" into paying the Bidens $10 million to get a Ukrainian investigation shut down.

"I have avoided criticizing the president because I’m trying to bring people together and end some of the vitriol, the poison that’s made politics so poisonous," Kennedy told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo's "Sunday Morning Futures."

But, he said, "I think though the issues that are now coming up are worrying enough that we really need a real investigation of what happened. I mean, these revelations where you have Burisma — which is a notoriously corrupt company that paid out apparently $10 million to Hunter and his dad — if that’s true, then it is really troubling."

The New York Post said, "Kennedy also agreed with an assertion that federal law enforcement authorities have been politicized following Bartiromo’s declaration the Justice Department went after Trump officials with Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants."

"Yes," said Kennedy. "I mean, I think that that’s something that every American needs to worry about, that our federal agencies, which used to be above politics, have now become weaponized as political instruments. And that, again, is another really damaging trend for our democracy."

