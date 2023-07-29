A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
RFK Jr. says Homeland Security denied request for Secret Service protection

DHS did not respond to multiple requests for comment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 29, 2023 at 5:22pm
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

(THE HILL) – Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Friday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) denied his request for Secret Service protection.

“Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me,” Kennedy said on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

“Our campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the world’s leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats,” he added.

WND News Services
