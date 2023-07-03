Robert De Niro speaks out following the death of 19-year-old grandson

(FOX NEWS) -- Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has passed away. He was just 19.

"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

De Niro's eldest child, daughter Drena De Niro, also shared her grief in a statement to Fox News Digital, "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

