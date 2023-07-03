A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE STAR TREATMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Robert De Niro speaks out following the death of 19-year-old grandson

'Deeply distressed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 3, 2023 at 7:45pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Robert De Niro at the 2018 Tony Awards (Video screenshot)

Robert De Niro at the 2018 Tony Awards (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, has passed away. He was just 19.

"I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo," he said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

De Niro's eldest child, daughter Drena De Niro, also shared her grief in a statement to Fox News Digital, "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process this inconsolable grief."

TRENDING: Expecting a package? American shipping giant could grind to a halt in just days

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







1,000 buildings burned, 5,600 vehicles destroyed, 3,300 arrests in 1st week of France riots
World's first fully electric flying car approved by FAA
Bud Light hit over 'desperate' new ad featuring NFL star as controversy rages
Robert De Niro speaks out following the death of 19-year-old grandson
'I will not ever hide that I am a Christian,' says Sarah Huckabee Sanders
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×