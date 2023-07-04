Russia announces massive new oil cuts as Saudis begin to throttle their production

By Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

Russia announced on Monday that it will be cutting its oil production significantly, a move that comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is also restricting its oil output, according to Reuters.

Russian officials declared Monday that they will cut production by 500,000 barrels per day in August, while Saudi Arabian officials have committed to extending their reduction of 1 million barrels per day through at least August, according to Reuters. Monday’s cuts bring the total voluntary cuts announced by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) to more than 5 million barrels per day, according to Reuters.

TRENDING: Dems hound Biden to pack Supremes, establish term limits after more rulings they despise

Monday’s cuts alone account for about 1.5% of global supply, according to Reuters. The production cuts from the world’s two leading oil exporters have sent oil prices higher amid concerns about a global economic slowdown and potential interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve, Reuters reported. Brent crude prices jumped more than $1 Monday morning as news of the cuts took hold in the markets, according to data from Google Finance.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

OPEC+ accounts for about 40% of the world’s crude oil supply and approximately 60% of the global export market, according to Reuters. Prior to Monday’s announcements, OPEC+ had already committed to production cuts amounting to about 3.66 million barrels per day, or about 3.6% of global supply, Reuters reported.

OPEC+’s desire to cut production and boost prices poses a risk to Western economies already grappling with inflationary pressures and volatility in energy markets, according to Reuters. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated in late June that further interest rate hikes are likely to come until the American economy starts showing more convincing signs that inflation has been brought under control.

Is America under Joe Biden secure in its energy needs? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (15 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

President Joe Biden and his administration have had increasingly fraught relations with the Saudi Arabian and Russian regimes. Amid the rising tensions with the key oil exporters, the administration has aggressively pursued an anti-fossil fuel domestic energy agenda.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!