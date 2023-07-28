A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Russia seeks to work with Africa to weaken the dollar

Putin hosts summit

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 28, 2023 at 5:03pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Talk of de-dollarization has long been in the air, particularly in the lead-up to BRICS nations gathering in South Africa in August, with the question high on the agenda.

Russia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Wednesday issued a direct, provocative challenge to Washington and its dollar dominance, asserting that Moscow will work with African leaders to weaken the U.S. dollar.

Zakharova, per remarks cited in RIA Novosti, denounced the United States' using it as a tool for global hegemony, and as "a means of realizing its aggression." The foreign ministry comments came just ahead of the high-level summit of African leaders set to be held in St. Petersburg at the end of this week.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







