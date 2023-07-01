A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Why Russia's instability could throw off Xi Jinping's Taiwan invasion timeline

Both leaders are hostile to liberal democratic values

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 1, 2023 at 4:48pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE FEDERALIST) – Russia was apparently on the brink of civil war last weekend as the Wagner Group, a paramilitary force, marched toward Moscow.

A bloody showdown between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin – and between Russia’s military and the mercenaries – was eventually avoided after Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian dictator and Putin ally, reportedly brokered a truce. This dramatic event will affect not only Putin and Russia but also some of Putin’s allies, especially China.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Before Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping announced their alliance “without limit” by issuing a defiant joint statement before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

TRENDING: 'Deeply cruel': Abortionist drives over pro-lifer's leg, then performs abortions

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Trump's plan to starve the Deep State is simple: Just stop spending
The argument over what 'lickspittle media enablers' call inflation
How 'government insiders' use 'sleight of hand' to 'control the masses'
State passes bill that could make using wrong pronouns a felony
Supreme Court clears way for transgender inmate's lawsuit to continue against men's prison
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×