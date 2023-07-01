Why Russia's instability could throw off Xi Jinping's Taiwan invasion timeline

(THE FEDERALIST) – Russia was apparently on the brink of civil war last weekend as the Wagner Group, a paramilitary force, marched toward Moscow.

A bloody showdown between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner’s leader Yevgeny Prigozhin – and between Russia’s military and the mercenaries – was eventually avoided after Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian dictator and Putin ally, reportedly brokered a truce. This dramatic event will affect not only Putin and Russia but also some of Putin’s allies, especially China.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping announced their alliance “without limit” by issuing a defiant joint statement before the start of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

