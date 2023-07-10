Satanic Temple demands abortion 'right,' and now judge takes action

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit by the Satanic Temple demanding the "right" to abortion as a religious rite.

A report from CBN said an analysis by the court revealed the group's complaint was found to be "too spare and cryptic to support its standing to sue Texas Health and Human Services" chief Cecile Young.

The legal challenge had claimed virtually unlimited abortion rights under the free speech, free exercise, and establishment clauses by claiming abortion is a "religious rite."

The report said Satanic Temple "has been challenging pro-life laws in various states over the years," a number of which have failed.

Arielle Del Turco, director at Family Research Council's Center for Religious Liberty, believes the group is not out to change abortion legislation, but to make headlines, according to the report.

The claim was that Texas was violating members' First Amendment rights by limiting abortion.

The case dates to 2021 when the organization objected to waiting and informed consent requirements. It was expanded when the Dobbs decision overruled the flawed Roe precedent.

The complaint originally said, "The Satanic Abortion Ritual is a sacrament which surrounds and includes the abortive act. It is designed to combat feelings of guilt, doubt, and shame and to empower the member to assert or reassert power and control over their own mind and body."

It was the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas that rejected the agenda, for lacking standing.

The Washington Stand reported the organization also has sued over pro-life laws in Missouri, Idaho and Indiana and has mocked the deaths of the unborn, claiming plans to "open an abortion facility selling abortifacient drugs and named 'Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic.'"

It has speculated there should be waiting periods "before receiving Holy Communion."

The Stand pointed out that that's already required by the Catholic Church, in its process that includes confession of sins first.

Del Turco said calling it a religious "ritual" is bad enough.

"And while this is gross and shocking enough to make headlines, it just confirms what Christians have always known — that the religious fervor demonstrated by pro-abortion activists is not just political, it’s spiritual."

