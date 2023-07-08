A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Satanists plan protest with 'unbaptisms' at Christian evangelical event

Ashes of incinerated Bible will be dabbed on forehead

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2023 at 11:00am
(Image courtesy Sean Feucht / Instagram screenshot)

(WASHINGTON TIMES) – A group of Satanists plans to crash a Christian evangelical event in Washington state featuring musician Sean Feucht, with a ceremony featuring “unbaptisms” where ashes of an incinerated Bible are dabbed on a person’s forehead.

The “Kingdom to the Capitol” rally sponsored by Mr. Feucht’s Let Us Worship organization and TPUSA Faith, an initiative of the conservative group Turning Point USA, is heading to all 50 state capitals this year and next, organizers said. The Washington State Capitol in Olympia will be the site of Mr. Feucht’s July 28 rally, which will include music and worship — with the Satanist protest “within eyeshot,” protesters said.

Mr. Feucht, dubbed a “Holy Troller” by Rolling Stone magazine last year, is controversial for his stands against COVID-19 gathering bans during the pandemic and his support of former President Donald Trump. Six of his worship albums have hit the top spot in the “Christian Worship” music category at iTunes, an aide to Mr. Feucht said.

Read the full story ›

