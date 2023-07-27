Most say Biden should acknowledge granddaughter, poll finds

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Gigi De La Torre

The Daily Signal

A supermajority of respondents in a new poll say President Joe Biden should acknowledge the existence of his seventh grandchild and nearly as large a majority opposes the idea of the federal government using tax dollars for slavery reparations.

In a poll released Wednesday and conducted from July 18 to July 22 by WPA Intelligence for the Club for Growth, 1,000 likely voters answered questions about their views on these and other questions. The voters came from a variety of backgrounds, with only 36% identified as a “strong” or “somewhat” Republican and 38% identified as “strong” or “somewhat” Democratic. Additionally, the respondents split on their political views, with 37% identifying themselves as “very” or “somewhat” conservative and 29% as “very” or “somewhat” liberal.

As such, it apparently wasn’t just Republicans or conservatives who thought it would be “the right thing” for Biden to acknowledge his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts.

Roberts is the four-year-old, out-of-wedlock daughter of first son Hunter Biden and ex-girlfriend Lunden Roberts. About a month ago, Roberts and Hunter settled a case that decided Navy Joan would not use the last name Biden.

The poll found 69% of respondents think Biden should acknowledge Navy Joan as his granddaughter. Some 49% said Biden “definitely should acknowledge his grandchild,” while only 2% said Biden “definitely should not acknowledge his grandchild.”

Twenty-seven percent of respondents said they were unsure of whether Biden should acknowledge his granddaughter.

One of the reasons for why respondents might be taking issue with Biden’s refusal to acknowledge his “illegitimate” granddaughter is because Biden likes to portray himself as a family man.

In October 2020, Biden tweeted a video of himself answering a call from one of his granddaughters with the caption: “I’ve had a rule my entire life: No matter what’s happening, no matter how important the meeting, I’ll always answer a call from my grandchildren.”

I’ve had a rule my entire life: No matter what’s happening, no matter how important the meeting, I’ll always answer a call from my grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/mmsB1GOxAu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 18, 2020

Among the comments: “What if Navy Joan called, Joe?” or “All of your grandchildren? Or just the ones you acknowledge and accept?”

Meanwhile, only 23% of those polled strongly or somewhat support “the federal government using tax dollars to pay the descendants of slaves reparations for slavery.” Nearly three times as many, 63%, either strongly or somewhat oppose paying reparations.

Other notable findings of the poll, which had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points: A combined total of 70% of respondents said federal government spending was “somewhat” or “much” too high, while only 6% said it was “somewhat” or “much” too low.

On the question “How much responsibility do you think the Biden Administration’s spending has for inflation and rising prices?”: A combined total of 69% said “a great deal” or “just some” responsibility, while a combined 25% said “not much” or “no responsibility at all.”

Asked “how big of a problem” inflation and rising prices are, 64% said it was a “very big problem” and an additional 28% said it was “somewhat big.”

