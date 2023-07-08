School official booted for questioning inappropriate sex ed practices now restored

A report from the Christian Institute has confirmed that a Christian parent governor booted from her school position for protesting inappropriate sex ed indoctrination for children now has been restored to her post.

The report said the official, identified in the report only as Susan, challenged the sex ed policy that was being implemented at her children's primary school

Her challenges highlighted legal issues with the Gateshead School's Relationships and Sex Education policy, and shortly later, she was accused by the school managers of opposing their "collective decision."

They booted her from her post and banned her from serving as a governor in any school in England for five years.

Now that's been reversed by a decision in the U.K.'s High Court.

That decision-making body has reinstated her as a governor, and the reversal came at least partly because the governing body and local authority both admitted that the decision to dismiss her was unlawful.

"Susan had challenged lesson plans that encourage children to question their own ‘gender identity’. This included use of the discredited ‘Genderbread Person’ diagram, which states as fact that gender is not binary, that ‘man-ness’ or ‘woman-ness’ are determined by ‘personality traits, jobs, hobbies’, not sex, which itself ‘exists on a continuum,'" the report said.

An appeal panel initially sided with the school, but it was reversed by the High Court conclusion.

She now has been reinstated as a governor.

The report noted, however, the sex education practices still remain, as she awaits a decision from the Department of Education on her complaint about the content.

"I was concerned at the devastation that might be done to children from teaching gender ideology. I’m absolutely delighted that I’ve been vindicated. It feels wonderful to be back and helping the school get the best outcomes for all the children there," she explained.

Ciarán Kelly, of the Christian Institute, explained, "Had this decision stood, it would have sent a terrible message to school governors. Parents too would be justifiably fearful that those tasked with ensuring their children’s education is lawful and appropriate may be more interested in not ‘rocking the boat’ than doing what is right.

"Rightly, Susan has now been reinstated. We hope her success will reassure parents, inspire more Christians to take up the rewarding role of being a school governor, and encourage existing governors seeking to do what is best for their schools – especially when it comes to upholding the reality of biological sex."

