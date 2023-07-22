Against defense secretary's wish, diversity-obsessed Biden picks woman to lead Navy

(ZEROHEDGE) – Casting aside the recommendation of his defense secretary, President Biden on Friday nominated Admiral Lisa Franchetti to command the U.S. Navy. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to command a military branch and the first on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Biden's move took many observers by surprise, as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had recommended Admiral Samuel Paparo for the position. Paparo is TOPGUN graduate with more than 6,000 hours in F-14s, F-15s and F/A-18s, 1,100 carrier landings and experience commanding forces in war zones.

However, with the Biden administration obsessed with diversity hires, Paparo's bid was likely doomed by the fact that he's a white man.

