Secret Service never interviewed possible suspects in cocaine probe

The White House has its own police department, the U.S. Secret Service.

And it probably has more surveillance and tighter security than most buildings worldwide.

Still, a report from NPR reveals the Secret Service says it may never be known who left cocaine there.

The investigation into the discovery of cocaine in the White House now has been closed, as were two earlier investigations into the discovery of marijuana left in the White House.

"The cocaine was found on July 2 in a vestibule off the lobby of a lower-level West Wing entrance, stashed in a cubbyhole near the Situation Room, where officials store cellphones during meetings," the report said.

Joe Biden and his family members were away at Camp David right at the time the cocaine was found, and the report explained the room is open to visitors and such.

There was no video footage, no physical evidence, and apparently not even any interviews.

"The investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered," the Secret Service said in his closure announcement.

The Daily Wire reported that Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., confirmed the police did not appear even to ask Hunter Biden any questions, even though the younger Biden publicly has admitted to not just cocaine use, but addiction, in recent years.

"We’ve got no answers," Cotton said in weekend interview. "That’s not surprising. The Secret Service is a troubled agency as it’s long had challenges. It probably needs new leadership."

He said, however, there remain concerns because while cocaine may not in this case have been a significant threat, "what if this was anthrax?"

WATCH: @SenTomCotton reacts to the Secret Service ending probe of White House cocaine discovery with no suspect. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/Siqs1qdOP4 — Fox News Sunday (@FoxNewsSunday) July 16, 2023

Commentator Tucker Carlson posted a sarcastic assessment of the Biden White House, and the trafficking in cocaine that apparently goes on there.

NEW: Tucker Carlson sarcastically sums up the absurdity surrounding the White House ‘cocaine mystery’ perfectly after an audience member brought it to his attention. Tucker Carlson looks to be enjoying life more than ever 😂 “The thing about that story is just a mystery to me.… pic.twitter.com/6MdZQDWfMe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 16, 2023

