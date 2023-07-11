Senator accuses DOJ of 'trying to silence' witness against Biden

The Department of Justice, politicized and weaponized under Joe Biden, is being accused of filing charges against a U.S.-Israeli citizen "linked to the House Republicans' probe into the Biden family" in order to silence him.

Is DOJ trying to silence Dr. Gal Luft from publicly exposing Biden family corruption? The American people deserve the truth and Dr. Luft must have the chance to testify before Congress. pic.twitter.com/7bTv6R8inE — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 9, 2023

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said, "Is DOJ trying to silence Dr. Gal Luft from publicly exposing Biden family corruption? The American people deserve the truth and Dr. Luft must have the chance to testify before Congress."

The New York Post noted that Luft, key in the investigation into the Biden family's "international influence-peddling," suddenly is facing claims of arms trafficking and acting as an unregistered lobbyist for China.

The report explained, "Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York say Luft, 57, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen who was arrested in Cyprus this past February and went on the run after being released on bail prior to his extradition, agreed in 2015 to let former Hong Kong official Patrick Ho send $350,000 each year to Luft’s think tank, the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security. In return, the indictment said, Luft agreed to 'recruit and 'educate'' a former high-ranking U.S. official to 'make public statements … which were in the interest of China.'"

Newsweek took its report directly to the heart of the controversy, explaining, "The indictment of Gal Luft, a U.S.-Israeli citizen linked to the House Republicans' probe into the Biden family, has prompted conspiracy theories that the charges announced by the Department of Justice (DOJ) were part of an effort to hinder an investigation into U.S. President Joe Biden."

The report said Luft, of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security think tank, now face eights counts.

"Luft previously came forward as an informant in the probe into allegations about the Biden family's overseas business dealings, telling The New York Post that he was aware of dealings between them and Chinese energy firm CEFC."

Massive payments from foreign interests, at least tens of millions of dollars, to the Biden clan have been uncovered by House investigators. Their apparent product for sale? Access to Joe Biden.

The House even is investigating what policy decisions by Biden may have been influenced in favor of foreigners following those huge payments.

Luft himself said the charges are a "political hit job meant to stop him from testifying to the House Oversight Committee that the first family received payments from individuals with ties to Chinese military intelligence and that the Bidens had an FBI mole who shared classified information with their benefactors from the China state-controlled energy company CEFC," the report said.

"I, who volunteered to inform the U.S. government about a potential security breach and about compromising information about a man vying to be the next president, am now being hunted by the very same people who I informed — and may have to live on the run for the rest of my life," Luft told The Post recently.

The evidence now has confirmed that CEFC officials met with Hunter Biden, and shortly after, "a little more than $5 million" was "wired to Biden-controlled accounts," the report said.

The report said Luft's claims include that Hunter Biden was being paid $100,000 a month and first brother Jim Biden was getting $65,000 "in exchange for their FBI connections and use of the Biden name to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative around the world."

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer. R-Ky., has said the Israeli remains a potential witness in the panel’s investigation into the Biden's international business schemes.

"They're charging the guy who brought them information on Hunter Biden's foreign influence-peddling," Sean Davis, of online news outlet The Federalist, said on social media. "Not even trying to hide the corruption."

