Senator demands to know if 'ongoing investigation' includes Biden 'criminal bribery'

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is demanding answers from David Weiss, the Delaware U.S. attorney who's charged with prosecuting Hunter Biden on tax and gun counts, about his knowledge of bribery accusations against both Hunter and Joe Biden, and what was done with those claims.

In fact, a whistleblower has confirmed the FBI has a document in which a trusted source accuses both of those Bidens of taking $5 million bribes.

Those funds would be part of many millions more that members of the Biden clan apparently took in from foreign sources in what is alleged to be a years-long scheme to sell access to Joe Biden, when he was vice president and later as president.

Grassley has written to Weiss demanding the details of an October 2022 briefing, before the last presidential election, "provided by Justice Department and FBI officials to AUSA Wolf and the FBI Baltimore Field Office."

"Are you aware of any steps AUSA Wolf and the Baltimore Field Office took to investigate the information within the FD-1023 before and after the … briefing? If so, what steps were taken and when? If not, why not?"

Further, Grassley wants to know why the IRS was excluded from the briefing.

And directly on point now, now that Joe Biden has announced his intention of running again for president, "Does the scope of your alleged 'ongoing investigation' include criminal bribery with respect to the alleged criminal scheme between a foreign national and then-Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden?"

"If not, why not?"

The Daily Mail explains Grassley charges that IRS agents were deliberately left out of a briefing regarding that alleged $10 million "criminal bribery scheme" involving the Bidens.

"According to a letter obtained by DailyMail.com that Grassley sent to Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss - who is prosecuting Hunter Biden for federal gun and tax crimes - the senator alleges obstruction of the Hunter probe by one of his top prosecutors, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf."

The report continues by explaining whistleblowers have accused Wolf of preventing investigators from "seeking information about Joe Biden's involvement in Hunter Biden's criminal business arrangements."

Wolf allegedly vetoed a search warrant for one Biden property, even though there was substantial probable cause, because of bad "optics."

The letter cites the October 23, 2020, meeting when, Grassley explains, Department of Justice and FBI officials briefed Wolf and FBI agents "'with respect to the contents of the FBI-generated FD1023 alleging a criminal bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden' without any IRS agents present."

It is a whistleblower who reported a source deemed "highly credible" confirmed in a 2020 document that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden each got $5 million "bribe" from a Ukrainian foreign national in exchange for policy decisions.

There are reports that national, a Burisma executive, kept phone recordings of his conversations with the Bidens. The U.S. House now is investigating what policy decisions were altered in response to the alleged bribery payments.

Grassley suggests Wolf was "obstructive" to the issues at hand.

"Hunter Biden agreed to a plea deal with Weiss last month, pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and entering probation over a gun charge," the report said. That would replace a potentially lengthy list of felonies over the tax and gun issues involved.

Two whistleblowers have said multiple DOJ officials interfered in an investigation into the Bidens, including Attorney General Merrick Garland.

