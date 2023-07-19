Seriously? Take one guess where green-energy backers want to mine

A new report reveals that green energy advocates are thinking about ways to get the elements that are necessary for the massive expansion in the use of electric vehicles Joe Biden is demanding of Americans.

Obtaining those battery components like lithium now involve traditional mining, with open pits or mine shafts, that include significant generation of dust and byproducts.

Further, much of the production of essentials like lithium are controlled by America's enemies, such as China.

Now the report from Just the News explains some scientists are suggesting "mining" the contents of magma.

From volcanoes.

The report explained, "Volcanoes have long been considered an abundant source of geothermal energy, through the conversion of underground heat. Such countries as Canada have been exploring ways to utilize the fiery ruptures for their net-zero emissions goal."

The report said the Biden administration already has confirmed plans to spend $74 million on "geothermal systems," and now scientists are talking about pulling nickel, copper, lithium, and zinc from those explosive events.

"Findings published by the University of Oxford suggest getting them from the volcanoes' hot brines may be within reach," the report revealed.

Oxford's promotions reveal, "The prospect of extracting metals in solution form from wells" could "vastly [reduce] environmental impact of metal production."

The problems cited with traditional mining include that the process to obtain one metric ton of lithium emits 15 times that of CO2, water pollution, and such.

And the reported pointed out only 5% of vehicle batteries are recyclable.

Research team lead Jon Blundy says the "green mining" idea "represents s a novel way to extract both the metal-bearing fluids and geothermal power, in a way that dramatically reduces the environmental impact of conventional mining."

Taxpayers should expect to pay up, too, warns Larry Behrens of Power the Future.

"When you consider that supporters of this idea say they will need a ’substantial investment,’ the picture becomes a lot more clear," Behrens told Just the News. "Out-of-the-box thinking and innovation are great, but they should be able to move forward without our money."

