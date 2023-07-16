Shooting in Georgia leaves 4 dead

(FOX NEWS) – Georgia authorities say that at least four people were killed in a mass shooting in Hampton on Saturday morning.

The shooting rampage reportedly began at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the Dogwood Lakes area of Hampton, a small city south of Atlanta.

Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Andre Longmore. Police believe Longmore killed three men and one woman.

