Sinéad O’Connor, acclaimed Irish singer, dies aged 56

Music world has lost an 'extraordinarily beautiful, unique voice'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2023 at 12:31pm
Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor (video screenshot)

(IRISH TIMES) – Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56, her family has announced.

In a statement, the singer’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The acclaimed Dublin performer released 10 studio albums, while her song Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards. Her version of the ballad, written by musician Prince, topped the charts around the globe and earned her three Grammy nominations.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







