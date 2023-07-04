A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
'Sinful and dangerous': PETA produces an AI vegan Bible

'This is an attempt to elevate animals, making them equal with humans'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 4, 2023 at 6:19pm
A military working dog prepares to fly on a Marine Corps CH-53E at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct.16, 2022. The joint training allowed military working dogs to become familiar with traveling by helicopter, a skillset required for bomb detection in deployed environments only accessible by air transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), an animal rights nonprofit organization, has taken altruism one step further and used artificial intelligence to rewrite Genesis as a vegan manifesto, leading Bible scholars to fume over whether vegetarianism is indeed a Biblical concept.

The PETA Bible is barely recognizable, bearing few similarities to the original.

“In the beginning, God created heaven and the Earth. And the Earth was without form and void, and darkness was upon the face of the deep,” the PETA version begins. “He created animals of all shapes and sizes to live harmoniously with humans. Everyone marveled at their beauty and grace, and not a single thought of fur coats crossed their minds.”

Read the full story ›

