Singapore hangs 1st woman in 19 years

Punishment follows conviction for trafficking heroin

Published July 28, 2023 at 5:07pm
Published July 28, 2023 at 5:07pm
(Image by Tammy Cuff from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Singapore executed a woman for the first time in 19 years on Friday, marking the city-state's second death by hanging this week for convicted drug traffickers.

Saridewi Djamani, 45, was sentenced to death in 2018 for trafficking nearly 31 grams of pure heroin, according to the Central Narcotics Bureau. The agency described the amount as "sufficient to feed the addiction of about 370 abusers for a week."

Despite calls from activists to end capital punishment for drug-related crimes, Singapore mandates the death penalty for anyone convicted of trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis and 15 grams of heroin.

WND News Services
