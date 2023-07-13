Singer Jewel defends 'Sound of Freedom,' laments media 'trying to politicize' film

(FAITHWIRE) -- Singer Jewel praised “The Sound of Freedom” this week and lamented the media’s politicization of the movie, encouraging fans to see the new film that sheds light on the horrors of child trafficking.

“You guys, I just saw ‘The Sound of Freedom,'” Jewel said in a July 10 video posted to Twitter. “You have to see it.”

It saddens me that some media is trying to politicize this movie. This is not left or right. It’s about millions of kids being trafficked, and no matter what your faith or creed, we need to protect all the vulnerable kids rather than fight over philosophical differences. pic.twitter.com/aKjCtUlmi3 — Jewel (@jeweljk) July 10, 2023

The “You Were Meant For Me” singer said the movie was made by some of her friends after having been “in production” for years.

