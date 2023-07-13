A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Health Money Politics U.S. WorldWND VIDEO
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Singer Jewel defends 'Sound of Freedom,' laments media 'trying to politicize' film

'We need to protect all the vulnerable kids'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 12, 2023 at 9:17pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Jewel (Video screenshot)

Jewel (Video screenshot)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Singer Jewel praised “The Sound of Freedom” this week and lamented the media’s politicization of the movie, encouraging fans to see the new film that sheds light on the horrors of child trafficking.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“You guys, I just saw ‘The Sound of Freedom,'” Jewel said in a July 10 video posted to Twitter. “You have to see it.”

TRENDING: Jim Caviezel movie attacks child sex trafficking, so media attack movie!

The “You Were Meant For Me” singer said the movie was made by some of her friends after having been “in production” for years.

 

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Singer Jewel defends 'Sound of Freedom,' laments media 'trying to politicize' film
Ultra Right Beer hits back at 'woke beer companies' in ad to promote Bud Light alternative
Flight diverted after passenger loses it over meal option
'He lied': FBI whistleblower disputes Wray on surveillance of parents
5 things to know about human trafficking
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×