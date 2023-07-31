A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Singer posts Bible verse amid blood-clot scare: 'I can feel your prayers'

'It has been a scary few days'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2023 at 9:29pm
Tori Kelly (Instagram)

Tori Kelly (Instagram)

(FAITHWIRE) -- Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly is recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots around her lungs and legs.

The 30-year-old singer posted Deuteronomy 31:8 to Instagram and told fans Thursday morning she is feeling “strong and more hopeful, but unfortunately, there are still some things to uncover.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by tori kelly (@torikelly)

Deuteronomy 31:8 reads, “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

