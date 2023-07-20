A single genetic mutation may be protecting people who get COVID without symptoms

(STUDY FINDS) – People who contract COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic may be able to thank a genetic mutation for their protection, a new study reveals. The research provides the first evidence of genes influencing the absence of symptoms. Specifically, study authors focused on a genetic marker called leukocyte antigen (HLA), which signals the immune system when it is under attack.

Scientists reveal that many asymptomatic individuals carry a specific HLA mutation, HLA-B*15:01, which aids virus-killing T cells in recognizing and combating COVID-19.

The University of California-San Francisco suggests that vaccines could be modified to account for the impact of the HLA-B*15:01 variant. This mutation enables certain individuals to detect and respond to the coronavirus, even if they have never encountered it before.

