A single genetic mutation may be protecting people who get COVID without symptoms

Genetic marker signals immune system when it is under attack

WND News Services
Published July 20, 2023
(Pixabay image)

(Pixabay image)

(STUDY FINDS) – People who contract COVID-19 but remain asymptomatic may be able to thank a genetic mutation for their protection, a new study reveals. The research provides the first evidence of genes influencing the absence of symptoms. Specifically, study authors focused on a genetic marker called leukocyte antigen (HLA), which signals the immune system when it is under attack.

Scientists reveal that many asymptomatic individuals carry a specific HLA mutation, HLA-B*15:01, which aids virus-killing T cells in recognizing and combating COVID-19.

The University of California-San Francisco suggests that vaccines could be modified to account for the impact of the HLA-B*15:01 variant. This mutation enables certain individuals to detect and respond to the coronavirus, even if they have never encountered it before.

