The sniffer-in-chief strikes again

I understand that people can be opposed to politicians because they do not agree with their political positions on issues. It isn't often that they are opposed because of issues that have nothing to do with politics.

In the case of Joseph Biden, I draw an exception. There is so much about this man to dislike apart from his politics, as the headlines coming out of Washington illustrate, that I hardly know where to begin.

Actually, I do know where to begin, and it has to do with Joe Biden and his abnormal attraction to little girls. Just saying that raises hackles. Say that about most any other man, and he would be under immediate suspicion as a potential child abuser.

Is that the case with Biden? Who knows, but given his history, there is the potential. Since he is the president of this country, no one is making that accusation. If he were just an ordinary "joe blow," I suspect the situation would be different.

As we've seen now for years, if Biden is near a little girl, she is subject to touching, fondling, sniffing and kissing. I'm not talking about his relatives. I'm talking about just any attractive little girl he sees near him.

The strange thing is that apparently the parents, mother father or both, seem to have no objection. They let it happen, and there are laughs and smiles all around. That's probably because of his political position, but it is more than strange to me. If it were my daughter, I would stop him verbally or physically to put an end to that familiarity.

It's bad enough when this happens in this country, but now Biden has done this in Europe, just last week while he was in Helsinki, following the NATO summit in Lithuania. It is awful to see – there is video of the incident.

The president was in a crowd of people, standing in front of a mother who was holding her little girl. He tried to get the attention of the child but then he moved in toward her, with a gobbling motion, as though he was going to chew on her shoulder. He finally let his chin rest on her shoulder and continued the nibbling motion.

From the available video, the mother and the people standing around didn't try to stop this. In fact, they were smiling and laughing. All, except the child who looked horrified and tried to pull away from Biden. But he didn't stop, continuing to attempt to nuzzle her and to try to smell her head.

The video garnered wide criticism, and Biden was mocked across the world. Some said what happened was strange – others called for him to be put in a nursing home. Keep in mind, this man is the president of the United States, the leader of the free world, and he acts like a common child molester.

It leaves you to wonder why he is not called on the carpet by other leaders of our country and/or his party and told to put end to this kind of behavior. It's more than poor reflection on him and his family; it's now a poor reflection on our country.

This incident wasn't the only one that got Biden negative attention internationally. He was dealing with reporters concerning questions about NATO's newest member, Finland, which is 70 miles from Russia. It's said he was reflecting on uncertainty and his sense of fatalism. He was speaking about mutual commitment and collective defense in the NATO charter. As he spoke to a Finnish reporter, he said to the woman, "I didn't say … we couldn't guarantee the future. You can't tell me whether you're going to be able to go home tonight. No one can be sure what they're going to do."

He got a lot of criticism for that comment.

Later at a meeting, he referred to the head of Iceland as the head of Ireland.

Our president … you gotta be proud.

