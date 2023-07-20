A society of deviants: Autoeroticism with an infant

Many are the strictures on what can be said and what can't be said on matters sexual. The anatomy of breastfeeding, naturally, is no longer discussed, for a little digging – a wee-bit of knowledge – would reveal that only biological females can breastfeed successfully, by which I mean, sustain the infant so that it grows and develops on a diet of breast milk. Having breastfed my own daughter successfully until she rejected me (at 9 months), I know.

What I remember of the breastfeeding experience is a mother-baby cocoon, with baby occasionally taking a break to smile, play with mom's hair, burp. While breastfeeding is a much better formula for mother-child bonding than baby formula – gender-appropriators forget that baby nurses to survive, sate hunger and grow.

Thus, a member of the sexually exotic community who claims no longer to be woman cannot sustain an infant through breastfeeding because "he" doesn't produce breast milk, having had the mammary glands removed. What then is the purpose of such showy displays of "chest-feeding"?

If it is not for the purpose of sustenance, then unsuccessful breastfeeding by a transgendered individual becomes merely an experience, even a production, in furtherance of that individual's ego-bound gender- and sexual fulfillment.

And worse: I suggest that, in breastfeeding, sexually exotic individuals are often engaged in indecent exposure or some form of sexually charged exhibitionism, if in public.

In my day, we breastfed in private and were modest about it. No one feels comfortable around a woman – much less a "man" – who insists that her mammary glands are not sexual objects, foisting them on bashful company.

Is this man-woman, then, engaged in the "natural" act of breastfeeding, or is this something far more sinister like a sexual experience? Is this not tantamount to titillating oneself, using the baby to get-off?

Since the individual described in the article and discussed in my July 2022 podcast, "Bearded Men Breast Feeding In Public: Paternal Or Kinky?" is not sustaining the infant – I suggest he is not a successful breast-feeder, as the well is dry.

And given that, by self-admission, the person's main project is his/her gender identity, I venture that this character is deriving unacknowledged sexual pleasure from fixing a child on to his secondary sexual organs.

The baby here is a prop. The breastfeeding is near-sexual. And a society of deviants is sanctioning such autoeroticism, or self-pleasure, with an infant – an infant who has no agency.

