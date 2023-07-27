A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Solar panels are 3 times more carbon-intensive than IPCC claims

Largest beneficiary is China

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 27, 2023 at 3:41pm
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Last August, in an amalgamation of “The Green New Deal” meets “Build Back Better,” President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act gifted the renewables industry with billions of dollars worth of taxpayer-funded subsidies.

What few backing the bill realized was that the largest beneficiary would likely be China due to its expansive grip on the global solar photovoltaic (PV) industry. Worse than that, it might end up misdirecting the world’s clean energy efforts into dirtier than appreciated energy technologies because of the country’s ongoing dependence on coal-fired energy.

Information unearthed by Environmental Progress, a nonprofit research organization, points to a gaping oversight in how the figures influencing government net zero policy and investments in solar worldwide are compiled and collated due to the difficulty of collecting accurate information out of China, especially for the purification processes used to create silicon wafers.

WND News Services
