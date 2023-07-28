A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Sound of Freedom' to begin international releases

Movie has profound significance on viewers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 28, 2023 at 1:00pm
"Sound of Freedom" continues to gain traction in the box office.

(GEORGIA RECORD) – While many movie goers have reported the profound significance of the movie, traditional movie reviewers have largely ignored it. All the while, "Sound of Freedom" has grown to more that $130MM in box office receipts in the U.S.

“Since SOUND OF FREEDOM launched in the US, demand has been building around the world in dozens of regions and languages,” Jared Geesey, senior vice president of global distribution for Angel Studios, said in a statement.

“Child trafficking is a global issue, and we hope to build on the incredible momentum here in the states and share the film’s powerful message worldwide,” Geesey said.

Read the full story ›

