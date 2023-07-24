'Sound of Freedom' defies trends, watches attendance surge in latest weekend

Most movies have a huge opening weekend. But then the attendance and income rapidly deteriorate.

That's why studios spend the big bucks on advertising and such, to get fans out for those first few days.

One film, however, is showing the ability to move against the trend.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: IABO: 'It's Always Been Obama'

A new report from Celluloid Junkie reveals that "Sound of Freedom," the stunning story of a former federal agent who turned his life's goals into helping those children who are being trafficked, is seeing surging attendance – weeks after its opening.

The movie from Angel Studios, where filmmakers use crowdfunding to create and distribute films, confirmed its third weekend total revenue was "a strong $20,140,647."

The figure is higher than its debut weekend.

"Angel Studios is projecting nearly $125 million total cumulative box office revenue through Sunday," the report said.

Have you seen or do you plan on seeing 'Sound of Freedom'? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 83% (30 Votes) 17% (6 Votes)

That's despite recent reports that it focuses on what, under Joe Biden, has had the U.S. become the de facto "middleman" in child trafficking.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

That's according to a damning new report compiled by journalist and Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Uzay Bulut.

The scourge is documented in the new movie "Sound of Freedom," which has been under siege by media over its warning to society. Legacy media outlets have been harshly critical of the project.

Now another report, this one from the New York Post, suggests the movie is under attack from another direction, too.

The report explains moviegoers are claiming "movie theaters are intentionally sabotaging showings of the controversial film 'Sound of Freedom' by either forgetting to dim the lights, or in at least one case, turning off the air conditioning in the theater."

The movie has stunned the movie industry, and the nation, for its popularity. It beat out a new "Indiana Jones" movie when it opened.

It tells the real-life story of former Homeland Security agent, Tim Ballard, played by Jim Caviezel, who fights child trafficking.

The Post report explained, "Since the film opened July 4, several patrons of AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas have complained on social media that they have been forced to evacuate theaters due to unforeseen circumstances."

On TikTok, one user, Ohio rapper Jamskillet, aka Jacob Matthews, reported when he saw the film, "There was no AC running," leaving the theater "unbearably hot."

He said he was told the system "wasn't working."

He also noted when he bought tickets, the entire theater was almost booked. But on arrival, there were only eight people seated.

"I didn’t think anything of this until I got on TikTok a few days later, and come to find out that hundreds of other people are experiencing the same thing," he said. "So AMC and Regal, the people who own it, are not running AC and they’re making it hard to get tickets.”

Another moviegoer wrote of his experience in a theater where the lights were not dimmed for the showing, and a video revealed a theater worker offering attendees "free passes to come back and see [the movie] again, hopefully without interruption," the report said.

AMC Theaters spokesman Adam Aron rejected the idea.

"Really bizarre FUD [fear, uncertainty and doubt] floating around Twitter that we are suppressing attendance for Sound of Freedom," tweeted Aron. "Yesterday we showed that movie 3,000 times at our 570 U.S. theatres and more than 100,000 people watched it @AMCTheatres. Misinformation on Twitter is astonishing. Bots? Haters?"

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!