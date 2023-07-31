S&P 500, Nasdaq notch modest gains, rise for 5th straight month

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose modestly Monday as Wall Street kicked off a busy earnings week and wrapped up a winning month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 100 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each added about 0.2%.

Stocks have rallied in July, with the S&P 500 up 3.1% and notching its fifth positive month in a row for the first time since its seven-month streak ending August 2021. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 4% and registered its fifth straight winning month.

