A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500, Nasdaq notch modest gains, rise for 5th straight month

'Earnings coming in not as bad as feared, clearly that’s a good thing for the market'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 31, 2023 at 4:11pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose modestly Monday as Wall Street kicked off a busy earnings week and wrapped up a winning month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 100 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each added about 0.2%.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Stocks have rallied in July, with the S&P 500 up 3.1% and notching its fifth positive month in a row for the first time since its seven-month streak ending August 2021. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 4% and registered its fifth straight winning month.

TRENDING: The secret economic benefits of transmission lines

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New U.S. nuclear reactor goes online after mind-boggling delays and bloating costs
'Motherf***ers': Hunter Biden told Devon Archer they'd get 'last laugh' after conviction tossed
S&P 500, Nasdaq notch modest gains, rise for 5th straight month
'Pee-wee Herman' dead
Devon Archer interview 'very productive' in Biden family probe, Jim Jordan says
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×