Sports coach gets fired for saying males are different from females

Following actual science has gotten David Bloch, the snowboarding coach at Woodstock Union High School in Vermont, fired.

He said simply that males are biologically different from females and that gives males an advantage in sports.

School officials claimed immediately that was "harassment, hazing, and bullying" and fired him.

Now he's being represented by the ADF, which has filed a federal lawsuit against Vermont state and school officials.

ADF reported, "David Bloch founded the snowboarding team at Woodstock Union High School in 2011 and has served as head coach every year since. Under his leadership, the program has had success both on and off the slopes, including a number of individual state champions. Bloch is a practicing Roman Catholic who believes that God created males and females with immutable sex, and that, based on scientific evidence, there are only two sexes, male and female and that sex is determined by a person’s chromosomes.

"But for sharing those views in a brief conversation with two others, school officials terminated his employment and barred him from future jobs in the school district," the legal team explained.

Lawyer Mathew Hoffman noted, "For more than a decade, Dave has led the Woodstock Union snowboarding program to enormous success in terms of both athletic accomplishment and personal growth of the snowboarders. But for merely expressing his views that males and females are biologically different and questioning the appropriateness of a teenage male competing against teenage females in an athletic competition, school district officials unconstitutionally fired him.

"The First Amendment ensures Dave, and every other American, can freely express his views on a matter of profound public concern without government punishment. We urge the court to swiftly rule that officials must reinstate Dave as snowboarding coach and that district and Vermont officials cannot enforce unconstitutional ‘harassment’ policies against public employees."

The ADF explained how last February, Bloch and his team were awaiting competition against a team that include a boy who calls himself a girl.

Two athletes were discussing the situation, and Bloch joined the conversation for a few minutes to explain, "that people express themselves differently and that there can be masculine women and feminine men. He also affirmed that as a matter of biology, males and females have different DNA, which causes males to develop differently from females and have different physical characteristics, and that those biological differences give males an advantage in athletic competitions," the ADF reported.

After the competition, the two teams shared a bus home, and the next day the Windsor Central superintendent demanded Bloch come to her office and fired him.

The notice given Bloch accused him of violating the "Harassment, Hazing, and Bullying" policy.

The new legal fight explains the policy and procedures used by the school, based on a state law, contain content and viewpoint discrimination, and are overbroad and unconstitutionally vague.

The case is in U.S. district court in Vermont.

