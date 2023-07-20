State officials want residents to give illegals a room in their homes

America's southern border has been, essentially, wide open since Joe Biden took office and killed off multiple security plans and procedures implemented by President Trump.

Since then, millions of illegal aliens have moved into the U.S., flooding border cities and states to the point they've been busing them to liberal strongholds like New York City.

Now even those locations have had enough, and a report at Townhall explains state officials in Massachusetts now want residents to open their homes to the illegals.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: The crisis of authenticity

"Democrat Gov. Maura Healey’s administration is asking those in the commonwealth 'to provide a room or apartment for a few days' to host 'newly arrived families in need of shelter,'" the report said.

Such procedures have been used in the past for families, or unaccompanied minors, who arrive through various federal programs. They haven't been used for generally providing housing for illegal aliens before.

"The addition of this layer — of adding in host homes — really seems to be because of the urgency and current unmet needs," explained Kelly Turley, of the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless.

Turley did warn that the move, even if adopted by homeowners, was not a longterm resolution.

Should private citizens house illegals in their homes? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (2 Votes) 97% (70 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The report said advocates of the program say families will not be paid, but might get benefits like gift cards and groceries to help the immigrants.

Already, progressives in various cities and states have used thousands of motel and hotel rooms for those border crossers.

Fox News reports that New York officials have started putting up posters telling aliens to think about "another city" because its resources are filled, and housing there is costly.

Mayor Eric Adams said bluntly, "We have no more room in the city."

He claimed 90,000 migrants have arrived since last year, and, "There is no guarantee we will be able to provide shelter and services to new arrivals."

The Washington Examiner said the U.S. House has been forced to intervene in Biden's border catastrophe, ordering that officials may not use public schools for illegal aliens.

Legislation there would block educational institutions that receive federal funding from housing illegal immigrants as many communities struggle to cope with a recent migrant surge," the report said.

"There are two people who are truly responsible for the influx of millions of migrants into our country and city: President Biden, who opened our borders on day one of his administration with no order, process or plan, and Mayor Adams, who misinterpreted New York City's ‘Right to Shelter’ law and has continued to incentivize migrants with free housing and benefits," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., said in a statement.

IMPORTANT NOTE: To their horror, America’s ruling elites failed to knock out Donald Trump during his four years as president via the fabricated Trump-Russia collusion scandal – conceived and funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign, as the Durham report proves – or through two circus-like impeachment trials. Later came “January 6,” a demonstration-turned-riot by Trump supporters who passionately believed, with good reason, that the recent election – and therefore their country – had just been stolen from them. Members of Congress now want to constitutionally bar Trump from again seeking public office for having instigated “an armed insurrection” (no protester was armed) against America.

Then in March, Trump was indicted in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and in June, still more indictments were filed against Trump – 37 federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified documents. Honest legal experts not in league with the Biden administration openly classify these indictments as somewhere between frivolous and idiotic, not to mention grotesquely politically motivated.

The Deep State’s never-ending persecution of Donald Trump, as well as the incredible back story of the totalitarian agenda Trump’s persecutors are attempting to implement in America and why Trump represents a mortal threat to their nefarious designs – is the focus of the blockbuster July issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “THE PERSECUTION OF DONALD TRUMP: Why the ruling elites loathe – and fear – the 45th president.”

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!