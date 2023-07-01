A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State passes bill that could make using wrong pronouns a felony

Fineable up to $10,000 or prison time

Published July 1, 2023
Published July 1, 2023 at 5:05pm
(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – A recently passed bill in Michigan could make it a felony to intimidate someone by intentionally using the wrong gender pronouns, according to some legal experts.

Michigan's state House of Representatives has passed bill HB 4474, a piece of legislation that criminalizes causing someone to feel threatened by words.

Under the new bill, offenders are "guilty of a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than 5 years, or by a fine of not more than $10,000."

Read the full story ›

