State Supreme Court takes unanimous action on Trump's bid to block grand jury report

The Georgia Supreme Court denied former President Donald Trump’s bid to block a grand jury report Monday.

In a unanimous ruling, the court refused to quash an upcoming report from the special grand jury empaneled by Fulton County Fani Willis, who launched the probe into Trump’s efforts to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election. Willis announced in April that the probe could lead to the indictment of Trump.

Trump’s attorneys petitioned the Georgia Supreme Court to quash the report of the special grand jury and to disqualify Willis, Newsmax reported.

“Petitioner has not shown that this case presents one of those extremely rare circumstances in which this Court’s original jurisdiction should be invoked, and therefore, the petition is dismissed,” the unsigned opinion said.

Emily Kohrs, the forewoman of a special grand jury that investigated the former president and his allies for their efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election’s result, gave multiple interviews on cable networks, including CNN and MSNBC, saying she anticipated indictments to result from the probe and expressing excitement at the possibility of confronting former President Trump.

Kohrs’ media tour prompted backlash from across the political spectrum, including CNN and ABC’s “The View,” whose co-hosts fretted that Kohrs may “destroy” the case against Trump.

Former President Trump did not immediately respond to a request from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

