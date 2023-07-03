Stocks eke out small gain to start second half of 2023, Tesla rises 6%

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose slightly Monday in a shortened session that kicked off the second half of what’s already been a stellar year on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10.87 points, or 0.03%, to finish at 34,418.47. The S&P 500 climbed 0.12% to end at 4,455.59, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.21% to 13,816.77.

U.S. markets closed early ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. They will be closed Tuesday as well.

