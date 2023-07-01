A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Student loan repayments could slam big-name retailers this fall

Target, Nordstrom face big hit

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 1, 2023 at 1:46pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX BUSINESS) – The Supreme Court struck down President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan Friday, adding a layer of uncertainty to those straddled with payments.

For more than three years, federal student loan borrowers have not had to make monthly payments. But that pandemic-era pause is coming to an end this fall, setting up a financial shock for millions of Americans and the big-name stores where they shop.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

About 44 million borrowers in the U.S. were affected by the payment pause, which initially began in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden administration extended the pause for the eighth time in November but will not do so again as part of the bipartisan debt ceiling deal approved by Congress.

TRENDING: Corruption in high places: More about policy than money

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Bidenomics' facing headwinds from looming union wars
Questions surround tax credit that's blocking hydrogen energy
Dream of carbon neutral world … debunked!
Saving male fertility: AI can identify healthy sperm in infertile men in seconds
Shattered nerves, sleepless nights: Pickleball noise is driving everyone nuts
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×