Stunner! Cocaine stash was 3rd discovery of drugs at White House 'since 2022'

Just as officials in the Secret Service were admitting they are not going to release the name of any suspect related to the discovery of a baggie of cocaine in the White House last week, a new revelation has emerged.

Twice before, in just recent months, marijuana was found there.

It's according to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

"This is the third time that drugs have been found on the White House property since 2022, and we did not even hear about the marijuana," she said in a report in Just the News.

"I certainly did not hear about the marijuana that was found in 2022, two times, and now there's cocaine on the property. So everything they do is to move along to the next story. They know there will be another Biden crime crisis."

Lawmakers were briefed Thursday on the case of the recently discovered cocaine.

Boebert confirmed "the agency likely won't find a suspect in connection to the cocaine discovery and that the probe will conclude Friday," the report said.

"There's a list of more than 500 individuals that they looked into their backgrounds for prior drug records or use, and nothing was determined from from their analysis," Boebert said. "And the Secret Service is very eager to close this within the next couple of days."

The latest stash apparently was found in a cubby near the entrance.

Boebert said, "Everything in this administration is about covering up for the Biden crime family."

Another House Oversight Committee member, Rep. Nancy Mace, said in the Just the News report, "The cocaine caper is going to be concluded without any outcome. No suspects, no resolution, which is frustrating, because every time there's something unsavory happening on the president, the White House's administration, we never get an answer."

