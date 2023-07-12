Stunner! Social workers now REQUIRED to promote LGBT

The LGBT community for years has insisted it wants to be treated equally, to have the same "rights" as others, for "tolerance."

That ideology, however, has been blown to smithereens by the demand from an employer in the United Kingdom that a top-qualifying job candidate is required to promote the alternative sexual lifestyle choices – or not have a job.

The agenda's absolute intolerance for those who disagree now is front and center.

It is Christian Concern that has profiled the case involving Felix Ngole, a social worker who had applied to Touchstone Support Leeds for a position.

The health-care provider told Ngole unless he would demonstrate his plans to "embrace and promote homosexual rights" the job offer that had been extended to him was withdrawn.

His job would have been at Wakefield Hospital, working with the discharge of patients with mental conditions.

But Kathryn Hart, Touchstone's chief, found out about his previous dispute with a college over his Christian beliefs, and apparently went ballistic.

His job offer was withdrawn.

His previous case came about when a university expelled him from his course of study for posting on Facebook his views affirming marriage and Christian sexual ethics.

A court of appeal ruling found the school violated his rights, and he was readmitted and later finished the study.

The latest battle, with Touchstone, now is pending at a Leeds Employment Tribunal, where the Christian Legal Centre is assisting.

He had been offered the job on the basis of his being the "best performing candidate in interview," but Hart uncovered an article by the BBC about Ngole's earlier legal victory, which dated to 2019.

It was the University of Sheffield that had been caught afoul of the law by removing Ngole from his studies.

The subsequent court of appeal ruling said Ngole had not, and was not likely to discriminate against anyone.

At the time, the court said, "The university wrongly confused the expression of religious views with the notion of discrimination. The mere expression of views on theological grounds (e.g. that ‘homosexuality is a sin’) does not necessarily connote that the person expressing such views [the Claimant] will discriminate on such grounds. In the present case, there was positive evidence to suggest that [Mr Ngole] had never discriminated on such grounds in the past and was not likely to do so in the future (because, as he explained, the Bible prohibited him from discriminating against anybody)."

Ngole had arrived in the U.K. several years earlier, after fleeing violent persecution in Cameroon.

When Touchstone withdrew the job offer, it said it could reconsider should he be able to "give us assurances" that he could "embrace and promote" the LGBT agenda, "including the promotion of homosexual rights."

He confirmed he would not discriminate, but warned Touchstone at the time, "What I cannot do, and you cannot reasonably expect me to do without yourselves being discriminatory, is make my participation in the ‘promotion of homosexual rights’ a condition of my employment."

The opening hearing in his legal fight is scheduled this month before the Leeds Employment Tribunal.

He said, "It is untenable for employers to be allowed to discriminate against Christian beliefs in this way and to force individuals to promote an ideology that goes against their conscience in the workplace.

"If we get to the point where if you don’t celebrate and support LGBT you can’t have a job, then every Christian out there doesn’t have a future. You can study as much as you like, but you will not have a chance."

Andrea Williams of the Christian Legal Centre, explained, "Telling an employee that they must ‘embrace and promote’ homosexuality as a condition of employment sets a dark and troubling precedent. If left unchallenged it would see Christians who manifest their beliefs barred from working in the NHS and other institutions."

