Sugar can hide in plain sight in your favorite foods

(STUDY FINDS) – If there’s one thing health professionals can all agree on, it’s that added sugar should not be a big part of anybody’s diet. On average, Americans take in 17 teaspoons of sugar per day, which is almost three times the upper recommended limit.

Since most people don’t sit and spoon 17 teaspoons into all of their food, it might be hard to conceptualize how that number could actually be possible. Since most added sugars are hidden and sprinkled into all sorts of ultra-processed foods, it’s easy to not even realize what you’re really eating.

By now, most people know that added sugar is probably the biggest driver of diet-related disease. A recent study found that consuming more than six teaspoons daily increases your risk of developing 45 different health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, and even depression.

