A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Sugar can hide in plain sight in your favorite foods

Biggest driver of diet-related disease

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 15, 2023 at 3:40pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(STUDY FINDS) – If there’s one thing health professionals can all agree on, it’s that added sugar should not be a big part of anybody’s diet. On average, Americans take in 17 teaspoons of sugar per day, which is almost three times the upper recommended limit.

Since most people don’t sit and spoon 17 teaspoons into all of their food, it might be hard to conceptualize how that number could actually be possible. Since most added sugars are hidden and sprinkled into all sorts of ultra-processed foods, it’s easy to not even realize what you’re really eating.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

By now, most people know that added sugar is probably the biggest driver of diet-related disease. A recent study found that consuming more than six teaspoons daily increases your risk of developing 45 different health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, and even depression.

TRENDING: Lies, damned lies and Ukraine

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Depleted strategic oil reserve won't be refilled during Biden's term
Kamala Harris gaffes, says we need to 'reduce population' to clean up the air
How the migrant crisis is sparking an American civil war
Energy-permitting process called 'opposite' of what 'made U.S. a superpower'
Major League Baseball told to stop subsidizing China's human rights abuses
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×