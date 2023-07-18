Supermodel reportedly busted for drug possession on tropical vacation

(FOX NEWS) -- Model Gigi Hadid was reportedly arrested July 10 after allegedly arriving to the Grand Cayman Islands with marijuana in her possession.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," a representative for Hadid confirmed to People magazine. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

Hadid shared a handful of photos and video from her time on the island shortly after the news broke.

