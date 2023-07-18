A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S. WorldWEED THE PEOPLE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Supermodel reportedly busted for drug possession on tropical vacation

'All's well that ends well'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 18, 2023 at 7:34pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Model Gigi Hadid was reportedly arrested July 10 after allegedly arriving to the Grand Cayman Islands with marijuana in her possession.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," a representative for Hadid confirmed to People magazine. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Hadid shared a handful of photos and video from her time on the island shortly after the news broke.

TRENDING: Sen. Rand Paul pushes perjury probe for Fauci

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Major U.S. airline bans teen who tried popular cost-saving travel hack
Alarm raised over one country's potential 'fund freezing'
Supermodel reportedly busted for drug possession on tropical vacation
Pastors are lonelier, more isolated than in recent history
Detransitioner accuses doctors of 'medical malpractice'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×