A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Education Faith Health Money Politics U.S. WorldGENDER BENDERS
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Swimming officials create an 'open category' for trans athletes

'This is a very complex topic'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 25, 2023 at 4:29pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

SFC Elizabeth 'Ellie' Marks competes at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021. (U.S. Army photo)

SFC Elizabeth 'Ellie' Marks competes at the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021. (U.S. Army photo)

By Ireland Walker
Daily Caller News Foundation

World Aquatics, the world swimming governing body, announced Tuesday that it will set up an “open category” that will include transgender athletes, according to the Associated Press.

The governing body banned most male athletes from competing in the female division in 2022 following uproar over Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who won a national title in women’s swimming after competing in the men’s collegiate division for three years. The president of World Aquatics, Husain Al-Musallam, said an “open category” swimming event will take place alongside other races, according to the AP.

TRENDING: Total illegals into U.S. under Biden is more than population of 35 states!

World Aquatics oversees the swimming categories of the Olympics, including water polo and diving.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“This is a very complex topic,” Al-Musallam said while attending the World Aquatics Congress in Fukuoka, Japan, according to the AP. “But I am delighted to tell you today that we are now making plans for the first trial of an open category, and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon,” according to the AP.

World Aquatics, formerly titled FINA, barred most males from the female division in a “gender inclusive policy” made in 2022.

Should all sports have a separate category for transgender athletes?

“It was very important that we protected fair competition for our female athletes,” Al-Musallam said. “But you have heard me say many times there should be no discrimination. Nobody should be excluded from our competitions,” according to the AP. “Our sport must be open to everybody.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Earlier this month, the International Cycling Union (UCI), the world cycling governing body, announced its new restrictions on male athletes from competing in the women’s division.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Swimming officials create an 'open category' for trans athletes
Dow closes higher for 12th straight day, registers longest rally since February 2017
UPS avoids major strike in new deal with union
Mitt Romney employs devious strategy to prevent another Trump win
New requirements coming in 2024 for Americans traveling to Europe
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×