Swimming officials create an 'open category' for trans athletes

By Ireland Walker

Daily Caller News Foundation

World Aquatics, the world swimming governing body, announced Tuesday that it will set up an “open category” that will include transgender athletes, according to the Associated Press.

The governing body banned most male athletes from competing in the female division in 2022 following uproar over Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who won a national title in women’s swimming after competing in the men’s collegiate division for three years. The president of World Aquatics, Husain Al-Musallam, said an “open category” swimming event will take place alongside other races, according to the AP.

TRENDING: Total illegals into U.S. under Biden is more than population of 35 states!

World Aquatics oversees the swimming categories of the Olympics, including water polo and diving.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“This is a very complex topic,” Al-Musallam said while attending the World Aquatics Congress in Fukuoka, Japan, according to the AP. “But I am delighted to tell you today that we are now making plans for the first trial of an open category, and we hope to be able to confirm all the details soon,” according to the AP.

World Aquatics, formerly titled FINA, barred most males from the female division in a “gender inclusive policy” made in 2022.

Should all sports have a separate category for transgender athletes? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It was very important that we protected fair competition for our female athletes,” Al-Musallam said. “But you have heard me say many times there should be no discrimination. Nobody should be excluded from our competitions,” according to the AP. “Our sport must be open to everybody.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Earlier this month, the International Cycling Union (UCI), the world cycling governing body, announced its new restrictions on male athletes from competing in the women’s division.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!