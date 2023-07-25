Take one guess who Hillary blames for America's summer heat wave

Heat waves happen. All throughout history they've occurred, dissipated, and eventually come back. Just about as regularly as July appears on the calendar.

Temperatures around the globe again are, indeed, setting records right now, and multiple reports are charging that it's all because of climate change.

In fact, the Wall Street Journal said such heat "would have been nearly impossible without the warming effects of human-induced climate change."

A "climate science" lecturer, in fact, warned in the report that we will all "see more" of this in the future.

That conclusion comes from scientists' own "climate models" that guess about what will happen in coming months and years.

For this year, the heat has proven fatal for a number of hikers who have gone into desert areas unprepared and the like.

They're not exactly new, however.

The Washington Post wrote about reported on heat 30 years ago that "made it feel as hot as 120" for residents of Chicago.

People "were wilting and desperate to cool down, blasting air conditioners if they had them and breaking open fire hydrants if they didn’t," the report said.

"Transformers failed, power outages grew and water pressure in some neighborhoods slowed to a dribble," it said.

But now, thanks to Hillary Clinton, we know those responsible: Republicans.

Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office. https://t.co/0MFC6rPq6o — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 25, 2023

Fox News explains she was on social media blaming "MAGA Republicans" for the weather.

"Clinton's social media post came in response to a tweet from left-wing think tank Center for American Progress which stated 'MAGA Republicans are pouring fuel on the climate crisis fire,'" the report said.

"The post included an image of recent media stories highlighting the recent spate of high temperatures in the U.S. and noted Republicans voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats' $739 billion climate package — which President Biden signed into law in 2022."

"Hot enough for you? Thank a MAGA Republican. Or better yet, vote them out of office," Clinton tweeted Tuesday.

While global warming activists pin every high temperature on the impact of the world's energy industry, Ryan Maue, who formerly was a top climate scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, pointed out that heat waves come and go.

"Without climate change, July's summer heat in the U.S. Southwest would have been 'virtually impossible,'" Maue tweeted. "I guess that's true if you memory hole 1925, 1930s, 1950s, 1980, 1985, 1990, 1995, 2012, 2020, etc. and the rest of the almanac."

The report said while Americans are under Excessive Heat warnings or advisories this week because of the temperatures, those figures are not expected to be breaking any records.

