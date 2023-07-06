Target reverses itself and sells Mark Levin's book after first 'canceling' it

After stirrings of a conservative backlash over news that Target was refusing to sell conservative talk show host Mark Levin's latest book, "The Democrat Party Hates America," the beleaguered retailer reversed course Thursday and pledged to sell it.

Target is already reeling from a boycott against it for selling LGBT "pride month" merchandise aimed at young children, and has lost billions in market value.

On Wednesday, Levin tweeted: "Target has informed my publisher, Simon & Schuster, that it will not carry my new book when it is released on September 19. It claims that certain customers might be offended by the title. Imagine that! So, the corporatist leftwing censorship begins. ... However, I'd like to encourage you to go to [Amazon.com] and pre-order your discounted copies. Let's send a big message and drive pre-order sales way up on Amazon's list. Thank you!"

Target has informed my publisher, Simon & Schuster, that it will not carry my new book when it is released on September 19. It claims that certain customers might be offended by the title. Imagine that! So, the corporatist leftwing censorship begins. I will discuss this in… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 5, 2023

But a day later, Levin was breaking the news on Twitter that Target had changed its mind, tweeting Thursday: "Target just informed my publisher that it has reversed course and will be taking my new book in its stores upon its release."

Levin commended his followers for exercising their "enormous power," proclaiming, "The silent majority is silent no longer": "You folks are an immense force for free speech and market capitalism, and conservative authors and audiences everywhere will benefit from your patriotism. I could not be more proud of you – not only for how this specific case turned out, as there will undoubtedly be more of this – but because you’ve made it clear that you’ve had enough and will exercise your enormous power. The silent majority is silent no longer. I’ll more fully discuss this on radio. God bless and I thank and salute you all."

Target just informed my publisher that it has reversed course and will be taking my new book in its stores upon its release. You folks are an immense force for free speech and market capitalism, and conservative authors and audiences everywhere will benefit from your patriotism.… pic.twitter.com/sCesaXgRKB — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 6, 2023

A Target spokesman told Fox News Digital Thursday: "We've been offering this book for pre-sale since mid-June. As we have with Mark Levin’s past books, many of which are currently available for sale at Target, we'll offer his newest title for sale when it is available on September 19. The use of the word 'hate' in the title caused our team to reach out to the publisher, but as stated, we are continuing to offer this book for pre-sale now, and it will be available for sale on its release date. We regret any confusion this situation caused."

Though Fox reported that the spokesman initially failed to clarify if Levin's book would be sold in Target stores after its September release, it then reported: "Shortly after Target provided that statement to Fox News Digital, the big box retailer informed Simon & Schuster that it will carry Levin's book in its physical stores upon the release date."

According to Talkers Magazine, Mark Levin is the nation's sixth most popular radio host with an estimated 8.25 million listeners. Levin has 3.6 million followers on Twitter.

Prior to hearing the good news that Target had reversed itself, Levin tweeted that the "woke" corporation was "certainly free" to reject selling his book:

Target is certainly free to do as it wishes. And so are we. A final good riddance to woke corporatists. They should fear my book.https://t.co/QafCm5tqtr — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 6, 2023

In an interview Thursday with Fox News Digital, Levin said, "Corporations need to know that while they're free to do these things – and I won't be the last one to say that they're not – we, the people, are free to respond. And there's no need to even organize a boycott. The market system speaks for itself, which is one of the reasons the left and the Democrats hate it. They would've loved this book to be banned for its title. They would love this book to be censored by corporations for its title. They haven't even read it! And trust me, they're going to hate it more after they read it."

Here is the Amazon description of "The Democrat Party Hates America," available for pre-order now on the site:

"In American Marxism, Mark Levin explained how Marxist ideology has invaded our society and culture. In doing so, he exposed the institutions, scholars, and activists leading the revolution. Now, he picks up where he left off: to hold responsible the true malefactors steering our country down the wrong path. "Insightful and hard-hitting as ever, Levin proves that since its establishment, the Democrat Party has set out to rewrite history and destroy the foundation of freedom in America. More than a political party, it is the entity through which Marxism has installed its philosophy and its new revolution. "As in a Thomas Paine pamphlet or a clarion call from Paul Revere, Levin alerts his fellow Americans to the destruction this country is facing, and rallies them to defeat the threat in front of us — more looming than ever. He writes, 'Every legal, legitimate, and appropriate tool and method must be employed in the short- and long- run to defeat the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party must be resoundingly conquered in the next election and several elections thereafter, or it will become extremely difficult to undo the damage it is unleashing at breakneck pace.'”

