Target warned its push for 'Pride' raises child protection questions

Multiple companies across America have decided they'll ignore the commonly understood financial circumstance summed up in "Go woke, go broke."

That suggests those organizations that plunge too deeply into LGBT and other minority ideologies cause their customers to go away.

It has happened to Anheuser-Busch, which lost tens of billions of dollars in value with its leftist agenda, Target, which also lost billions, and others.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

TRENDING: Lion Biden

But now there's a warning that the situation could get worse for Target, which pointedly promoted the transgender ideology by offering women's swim suits designed to accommodate the male body, and LGBT products to children.

A report from Fox Business explained multiple attorneys general are warning the company its "Pride" collection "contained vulgar clothing that may violate child-protection laws."

A group of top law enforcement officers have joined with Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to explain to the company, in a letter, that its "Pride" campaign was "potentially harmful to minors."

Possible conflicts were cited with various state child protection and parental rights laws.

Is Target's "pride" push endangering children? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (182 Votes) 1% (2 Votes)

Further, there's the injury to Target shareholders by the company's decision to plunge into an ideology not shared by tens of millions of Americans.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"As attorneys general committed to enforcing our states’ child-protection and parental-rights laws and our states’ economic interests as Target shareholders, we are concerned by recent events involving the company’s 'Pride' campaign," they explained to the Minneapolis-based company.

"Our concerns entail the company’s promotion and sale of potentially harmful products to minors, related potential interference with parental authority in matters of sex and gender identity, and possible violation of fiduciary duties by the company’s directors and officers."

The possible interference on issues of sex and gender is obvious, as is the possible economic damage. Officers and board members of publicly traded companies are obligated to make decisions that benefit the shareholders, not support an extreme ideology.

Attorneys general from Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and South Carolina were on the list of signatories.

The report noted Target's stock has plunged some 20% since its promotion of Pride items.

"Losses of this magnitude – caused by isolating Target’s core customers – raise concerns that Target’s board and management may have acted negligently. Further evidence suggests Target’s leadership may have acted on collateral interests. Directors and officers must act solely in the best interest of the company," the letter warned.

Additionally, Mark Levin, author and host of “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News, said in a social media statement Target told him it will not carry his new book because customers may be offended by the title.

Target reportedly informed Levin’s publisher, Simon & Schuster, the company is rejecting "The Democrat Party Hates America," set for release in a few weeks.

"Target has informed my publisher, Simon & Schuster, that it will not carry my new book when it is released on September 19," Levin said on social media. "It claims that certain customers might be offended by the title. Imagine that! So, the corporatist leftwing censorship begins."

IMPORTANT NOTE: It's hard to believe it's really happening, but it is. Male athletes pretend to be females, dominate their sports, and are thereby rapidly destroying women’s competitive sports worldwide. Convicted male criminals suddenly claim to be transgender so they can be confined in a women’s prison and sexually abuse the female inmates there. Men claiming to be female likewise invade women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, schools, dormitories, sororities, shelters, spas and social organizations – and in the process steal women’s scholarships, advancement, honors and myriad other opportunities.

Meanwhile, transgender groomers and recruiters in schools and on social media platforms like TikTok are continually feeding and expanding the current “mass hysteria” craze that has already led countless teen girls to take testosterone and undergo double mastectomies in a pathetic effort to become boys. No wonder the CDC reports 3 in 5 teen girls say they feel “persistently sad or hopeless” and almost 1 in 3 say they have seriously considered committing suicide.

All of this on top of the radical left’s renewed obsession with killing women’s unborn babies via abortion.

The “woke” left’s maniacal attack on women and girls, virtually unreported by the rest of the media, is the entire focus of the sensational June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE LEFT’S TOTAL WAR ON WOMEN.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!