Education World
Teachers union urges scrapping of boy and girl uniforms, segregated sports

Trans-inclusion push has parents furious

Published July 8, 2023 at 12:12pm
Published July 8, 2023 at 12:12pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – Britain’s biggest teaching union has advised schools to stop segregated sports and use gender-neutral uniforms to become more “trans inclusive.”

The Epoch Times has learned that controversial new guidelines from the National Education Union (NEU) also tell teachers to put an end to “boy-girl” classroom seating as it could “distress” trans or non-binary students.

The official guidance – agreed by NEU’s executive committee – has been slammed by campaigners who say it will create a “hostile and untenable environment” for pupils, parents, and teachers “who do not agree with transgender ideology.”

Read the full story ›

