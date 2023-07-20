A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
MoneyWND MONEY
Teamsters issue strike notice at trucking giant

Missed payment ends employee benefits on Sunday if not cured

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 20, 2023 at 1:55pm
(Photo by Brian Stalter on Unsplash)

(FREIGHTWAVES) – Shortly after less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. said Tuesday it would go through with plans to defer required contributions to funds managed by Central States Funds, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters issued a strike notice. The notice said a work stoppage could occur as soon as Monday.

“Yellow has failed its workers once again and continues to neglect its responsibilities,” said Sean O’Brien, Teamsters general president. “Following years of worker givebacks, federal loans, and other bailouts, this deadbeat company has only itself to blame for being in this embarrassing position.”

On Monday, Central States issued a delinquency notice to plan participants working at Yellow (NASDAQ: YELL) operating companies YRC Freight and Holland. The letter said the companies had deferred health and welfare and pension contributions due this past Saturday and would do the same for payments due August 15.

