A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Teen who beat his teacher to death over bad grade sentenced to life in prison

'You're on a spiral straight to hell'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2023 at 12:21pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE BLAZE) – A 17-year-old from Iowa has been sentenced to life in prison for bashing his 66-year-old Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat over a bad grade. Willard Miller of Iowa will not be eligible for parole until the late 2050s.

Jeremy Goodale, Miller's co-conspirator who similarly pleaded guilty to killing Nohema Graber, will be sentenced at a later date, reported the Associated Press.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

District Judge Shawn Showers told the teen, "I find that your intent and actions were sinister and evil. Those acts resulted in the intentional loss of human life in a brutal fashion. There is no excuse. There is not a systemic, societal problem that explains or justifies your actions."

TRENDING: Jill Biden touts Joe as 'education president,' gets slapped down

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







1 state legalizes assisted suicide, sees ALL suicides surge
Dem governor sued to block transgender people from updating sex on driver's licenses
Federal court allows red-state ban on child-sex changes to take effect
Castrating kids to win elections
Teen who beat his teacher to death over bad grade sentenced to life in prison
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×