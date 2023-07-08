Teen who beat his teacher to death over bad grade sentenced to life in prison

(THE BLAZE) – A 17-year-old from Iowa has been sentenced to life in prison for bashing his 66-year-old Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat over a bad grade. Willard Miller of Iowa will not be eligible for parole until the late 2050s.

Jeremy Goodale, Miller's co-conspirator who similarly pleaded guilty to killing Nohema Graber, will be sentenced at a later date, reported the Associated Press.

District Judge Shawn Showers told the teen, "I find that your intent and actions were sinister and evil. Those acts resulted in the intentional loss of human life in a brutal fashion. There is no excuse. There is not a systemic, societal problem that explains or justifies your actions."

