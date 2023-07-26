Teens make prom dress, tux out of duct tape, win $10,000 in scholarship prize money

THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

(FOX LA) – Many teens around the country spent hours picking out the perfect prom outfit this year. A few teens, however, spent much more time than that making their prom outfits themselves – using duct tape.

The Duck Tape Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest announced the 2023 winners of the two $10,000 scholarship prizes – one for best tux and one for best dress.

Karla Tejeda, with the best dress, and Ian Rojas, with the best tux, are among the 10 finalists announced in late June.

