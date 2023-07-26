A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teens make prom dress, tux out of duct tape, win $10,000 in scholarship prize money

Pink-and-white French-inspired gown took 120 hours to make

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:33pm
Duct tape (video screenshot)

Duct tape (video screenshot)

(FOX LA) – Many teens around the country spent hours picking out the perfect prom outfit this year. A few teens, however, spent much more time than that making their prom outfits themselves – using duct tape.

The Duck Tape Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest announced the 2023 winners of the two $10,000 scholarship prizes – one for best tux and one for best dress.

Karla Tejeda, with the best dress, and Ian Rojas, with the best tux, are among the 10 finalists announced in late June.

Ex-NSA director who promoted diversity quotas tapped for National Cyber czar

Teens make prom dress, tux out of duct tape, win $10,000 in scholarship prize money
