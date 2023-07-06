A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Teens who were in NICU at same time as infants attend prom together years later

Delighted nurse: 'There's not always a happy ending in the NICU'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 6, 2023 at 12:37pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Two Tennessee teens — who once spent critical days together in a hospital NICU — enjoyed a fairytale ending when they attended a high school prom after staying in touch for 17 years.

"It just brings you joy," Jaime Horton, neonatal intensive care unit nurse manager at HCA Healthcare’s TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, told Fox News Digital. "There's not always a happy ending in the NICU."

"These moments are why we do what we do. Our goal is to give these families that outcome. When we can succeed at that and see the babies just thriving and running around and jumping in bounce houses and going to prom together, it's why you do what you do."

